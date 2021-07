Public revue activities concluded at the 4-H Center Thursday evening with the naming of both Kacey Butler and Jada Nabus as Geary County Free Fair 4-H Queens for this year. Butler said she had wanted to be the queen since she was 7 years old. "To me it means promoting 4-H to get it out there so that more kids come and I can help more kids, teach them what 4-H means to me so that they can learn all the life skills. " Nabus has looked up to the queens who preceded her in past years, "with all their tiara's on at Fair, and just to be a role model for all the younger 4-H'ers. The Royal Court included Mikayla Dibben.