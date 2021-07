The 2021 season is a magical one for the San Diego Padres. Or, at least, that is what most believe. With Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the way, the San Diego Padres have suddenly become must-watch TV. That is highly unusual as the franchise was always an afterthought for MLB die-hards. The success of the Padres is few and far between. To put it bluntly, The San Diego Padres were a joke.