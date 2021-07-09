‘Irresistible Bliss’ at 25: Personal Friction Couldn’t Dampen the Musical Chemistry of Soul Coughing

Soul Coughing probably shouldn’t have lasted nearly a decade. They formed in the early 1990s when singer-songwriter Mike Doughty—then working as a doorman at venerable New York City club, the Knitting Factory—recruited a trio of musicians to join him for a one-off gig. Unlike Doughty, bassist Sebastian Steinberg, drummer Yuval Gabay, and keyboardist/sampler Mark De Gli Antoni were all accomplished players with years of experience around New York. Likewise, they were each in their 30s when the band began, whereas Doughty was only in his early 20s. To hear Doughty tell it in his memoir, The Book of Drugs, the relationship between him and the other three was always strained at best (and at worst, downright toxic).