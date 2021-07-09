Cancel
Baseball

Duelers' rally falls short against Railroaders

By Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 9 days ago

A late rally wasn't enough for the host Franklin Duelers, who dropped a 7-5 decision to the Fulton Railroaders in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Thursday night. The Duelers (11-17) trailed 7-1 after six innings before rallying for four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Nate Mix got the scoring started in the frame with an RBI single, then scored on passed ball. Davis Burick followed with a two-run double to get Franklin to within two runs at 7-5.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

