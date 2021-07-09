Duelers' rally falls short against Railroaders

What went wrong: Lincoln had the tying run on second base with two outs Wednesday at Haymarket Park with one of the American Association's top hitters at the plate. Forrestt Allday, batting .371 heading into Wednesday's contest, went 0-for-5 including a groundout that ended the game. The Saltdogs pitching staff allowed another home run to Sioux City's Jose Sermo, who now has seven against Lincoln, for an early 2-0 deficit. The Explorers took a 3-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh before the Saltdogs rally fell short.