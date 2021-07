The Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is forecast to reach USD 73.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intermodal freight transport includes the transportation of freight in an intermodal container or vehicle, using more than one mode of transportation like rail, truck, and ship, without any direct handling of the freight itself when changing modes. The non-invasive method reduces cargo handling, and so reduces damage and loss, improves security, and allows freight to be transported faster. Reduction costs over road trucking is the key convenience for inter-continental use. This can be offset by reduced timings for road transport over shorter distances.