$12.2 M. Leonardo Sets Record, White House Has Ethics Plan for Hunter Biden’s Art, and More: Morning Links for July 9, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. EVERY ARTIST WALKS THEIR OWN WINDING PATH, but Hunter Biden’s journey is turning out to be stranger than most. His New York dealer, Georges Bergès, has said he thinks he can get as much as $500,000 for the presidential son’s artworks: great news for the younger Biden! Less great: the ensuing swirl of complaints that people might buy work to curry favor with President Biden’s administration. Consequently, the New York Times reports, the White House has come up with an ethics arrangement that requires Bergès to keep secret the names of buyers and the prices they pay. Some watchdogs have offered measured praise for the plan, while others are unimpressed. “This was a perfect opportunity for the Biden White House to demonstrate how they are committed to elevating ethics and not allowing their family to trade in on the power of the White House,” Danielle Brian, the Project on Government Oversight’s executive director, told the Times. “They’ve disappointed us.”

