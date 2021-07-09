Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Trouble at sea means early peak and sudden wave of air freight rate spikes

By Alex Lennane
theloadstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForwarders have reported a sudden spike in demand in air cargo, forming a ‘very early peak’. It’s all due to production backlogs and modal shift from the troubled sea freight sector. “Since last week, rates are climbing everywhere,” said one European forwarder. “Demand increased massively, with distressed ocean freight being...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Air Cargo#Freight Rate#South Asian#Covid#Indian#Eu#Isc#Middle Eastern#Loadstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
SONY
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 19-23

ICE Brent futures September contract were trading at $72.55/b at 0145 GMT July 19, down from the $73.61/b level at 0830 GMT July 16, Intercontinental Exchange data showed. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In Asia, rising demand for fuel oil from Pakistan in August and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market | Analyzing Growth In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical warehousing market is expected to grow by USD 13.30billion, progressing a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the Air Freight and Logistics sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Third-Party Logistics Market In China | Analyzing Growth In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest report on the third-party logistics market in China projects a growth of USD 73.78 billion, registering a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. According to the report, the Air Freight & Logistics industry will have a NEGATIVE impact due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the report provides a detailed analysis of the pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Avionics Systems Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Airbus S.A.S, Aviation, Astronics

A qualitative research study accomplished by Advance Market Analytics titled "Global Avionics Systems Market covers detailed Product / Industry Scope, current and future market size scenario and elaborates outlook and status to 2026" provides primary data, studies and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions along with country level break-up which is accelerating the marketization and by products type, application/end-users. The research study provides estimates for Avionics Systems forecast till 2026.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Charter market is 'eating itself' as box ships attract 'crazy' daily hire rates

Containership owners that have ships with expiring deals are having their heads turned by the vast sums being offered for short-term charters. And, according to one Hamburg-based broker, the boxship charter market is “in danger of eating itself” in the “craziest market I have ever seen”. Several non-operating owners (NOOs)...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Forwarder fury as ocean carriers threaten premium UK haulage surcharges

Forwarders have said shipping lines looking to impose haulage surcharges for cancellations and amendments into the UK is a “cruel joke”, as trucking rates hit levels not seen in decades. An MSC carrier advisory says that from 9 August it will impose fines of £125 ($173) for cancellations made two...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Evergreen spending spree on new containers continues with 6k reefer order

Evergreen Marine Corporation is splashing out nearly $40m for 6,000 refrigerated containers from China, bringing fleet, including subsidiaries, to 78,800 boxes. The Taiwanese liner operator did not indicate the container type in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing on Monday, but stated the order was to Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing (Fuwa) which only builds reefers.
Economytheloadstar.com

South China box trades could see vessel schedule changes, post-Yantian crisis?

In the aftermath of the Yantian port congestion crisis, South China container trades could be set for a schedule shake-up. According to Johannes Nanninga, Europe CEO at the port of Nansha, the week-long suspension of export operations at rival Yantian International Container Terminal (YICT) in May/June “left a trail of disruption” for container logistics across the Pearl River Delta (PRD).
IndustryZacks.com

3 Stocks to Tap the Prosperous Air Freight & Cargo Industry

UPS - Free Report) , FedEx Corporation (. FDX - Free Report) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (. The companies housed in the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry provide air delivery and freight services. Most players in the space are involved in offering specialized transportation and logistics services. Some participants offer a range of supply-chain solutions, such as, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, fulfillment, returns, financial transactions and repairs. The well-being of the companies in this industrial cohort is directly proportional to the health of the economy. Leading industry players like UPS and FedEx transport millions of packages each day across the globe. Apart from operating a ground fleet of multiple vehicles, some of these companies maintain an air fleet. While some focus on providing air transportation services for passengers and cargo, some others deliver services to entities that outsource air-cargo lifting requirements.
Posted by
Architectural Digest

China Unveils Its First National Passenger Aircraft—Rivaling Airbus and Boeing

Imagine stepping onto a Chinese-made airplane with outdated movies, scripted English from flight attendants, and corn chowder on the in-flight menu—this could be what travelers experience on China Eastern Airlines. With more than $72 billion in state support, China’s commercial airline is set to operate roughly 1,000 new Comac C919 airplanes, due to take flight before the end of this year. The airline industry is dominated by European planes like the Airbus and the American-made Boeing, which are battling the aviation market against China’s aircraft manufacturer Comac. The company has been testing a new passenger jet called the C919 for short-haul flights, and the C929 for long-haul. It’s all part of the Chinese government’s Made in China 2025 strategy, which aims to reduce China’s dependence on foreign technology.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Over-dependence on Maersk partly to blame for Chittagong export backlog

Bangladeshi apparel makers are partly blaming the over-reliance of buyers on Maersk Line for the large volumes of export cargo stuck off-dock in Chittagong. Yesterday, some 15,553 teu of export containers were lying off-dock, 70% of them waiting for Maersk, shippers said at a meeting at the port. Some of...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Seafarer union poised for strike vote as demand for Dover-Calais services grows

Amid growing demand for cross-Channel ferry freight services, seafarer union Nautilus is preparing for a strike ballot among its members working for P&O Ferries. DFDS this week issued its June volume report ,which shows June volumes across its four trading areas – North Sea, Baltic Sea, the Channel and Mediterranean – were 19.5% above June 2020.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Kuehne + Nagel hooks specialist seafood air freight forwarder Salmosped

Kuehne + Nagel (KN) is set to further expand into the seafood logistics market, agreeing to buy specialist Norwegian air freight forwarder Salmosped. The purchase price for the 100% share offer was not disclosed, but KN did reveal that Salmosped “generated turnover of Sfr118m ($128.9m) in 2020 and handled approximately 63,000 tonnes of goods”.
IndustryBenzinga

Stranger Things: Air Cargo Becomes Value Play Over Ocean Freight

Supply chains in 2021 are living in an alternate dimension. Up is down and down is up. That's what happens when container shipping rates exceed $20,000 per box and air cargo, normally used for high-value goods and perishable products for which speed to market is critical, doesn't seem budget-scary anymore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy