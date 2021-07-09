Unfair D&D charges and follow-up aggression leave shipper Alice in wonderland
A US exporter was left furious after being contacted by a debt collector contracted to recover $3,200 in detention & demurrage (D&D) charges she says was never owed. US shippers, exporters in particular, have complained to the Federal Maritime Commission of poor services during the pandemic, as capacity constraints on the water and restricted container availability inland saw D&D charges, as well as average freight rates, soar.theloadstar.com
