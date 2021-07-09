Cancel
Unfair D&D charges and follow-up aggression leave shipper Alice in wonderland

By Nick Savvides
theloadstar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US exporter was left furious after being contacted by a debt collector contracted to recover $3,200 in detention & demurrage (D&D) charges she says was never owed. US shippers, exporters in particular, have complained to the Federal Maritime Commission of poor services during the pandemic, as capacity constraints on the water and restricted container availability inland saw D&D charges, as well as average freight rates, soar.

Industrytheloadstar.com

Charter market is 'eating itself' as box ships attract 'crazy' daily hire rates

Containership owners that have ships with expiring deals are having their heads turned by the vast sums being offered for short-term charters. And, according to one Hamburg-based broker, the boxship charter market is “in danger of eating itself” in the “craziest market I have ever seen”. Several non-operating owners (NOOs)...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Forwarder fury as ocean carriers threaten premium UK haulage surcharges

Forwarders have said shipping lines looking to impose haulage surcharges for cancellations and amendments into the UK is a “cruel joke”, as trucking rates hit levels not seen in decades. An MSC carrier advisory says that from 9 August it will impose fines of £125 ($173) for cancellations made two...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Evergreen spending spree on new containers continues with 6k reefer order

Evergreen Marine Corporation is splashing out nearly $40m for 6,000 refrigerated containers from China, bringing fleet, including subsidiaries, to 78,800 boxes. The Taiwanese liner operator did not indicate the container type in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing on Monday, but stated the order was to Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing (Fuwa) which only builds reefers.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Over-dependence on Maersk partly to blame for Chittagong export backlog

Bangladeshi apparel makers are partly blaming the over-reliance of buyers on Maersk Line for the large volumes of export cargo stuck off-dock in Chittagong. Yesterday, some 15,553 teu of export containers were lying off-dock, 70% of them waiting for Maersk, shippers said at a meeting at the port. Some of...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Seafarer union poised for strike vote as demand for Dover-Calais services grows

Amid growing demand for cross-Channel ferry freight services, seafarer union Nautilus is preparing for a strike ballot among its members working for P&O Ferries. DFDS this week issued its June volume report ,which shows June volumes across its four trading areas – North Sea, Baltic Sea, the Channel and Mediterranean – were 19.5% above June 2020.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Truck drivers are leaving the industry as better pay beckons closer to home

Truckers being “underpaid and under-appreciated for the better part of two decades” is responsible for the ever-worsening driver shortage plaguing Europe and America. Figures for the UK alone suggest the full scale of the driver shortage may not be realised for some time, but reputedly there is a shortfall of at least 100,000 and very little to suggest a fix is forthcoming.
Utah StatePosted by
The Independent

‘We’re on the doorstep of a catastrophe’: America’s ‘Dead Sea’ is drying up and releasing arsenic into the air

Water levels in America’s “Dead Sea” are at their lowest in more than half a century as scientists warn of severe knock-on effects for hundreds of species along with threats to human health. A megadrought is impacting the US West forcing regions to declare states of emergency and exacerbating wildfires. It has also driven water levels in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a near 58-year low. The current water level is nearly nine feet lower than the long-term average of the lake.The lake, dubbed America’s “Dead Sea”, is the largest salt water body in the western hemisphere and larger...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
MilitaryUSNI News

Two Iranian Warships Spotted Near English Channel

Two Iranian warships are nearing the English Channel, according to satellite photographs reviewed by USNI News. The ships are thought to be headed to the Baltic Sea to represent Iran in a July 25 naval parade off the coast of St. Petersburg to commemorate the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Canada’s Plan For Catalytic Converter Thefts Work?

Montreal, Canada, has a plan for the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts. At first brush, it seems so simple. But will it work? Montreal is having motorists register their catalytic converters. Canada is engraving catalytic converters with ID numbers. To begin registering cats three sites in Montreal were set...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Is intermodal going off the rails?

Chart of the Week: Intermodal Outbound Tender Reject Index, Outbound Rail Loaded Container Volume – USA SONAR: IMOTRI.USA, ORAILL.USA. Intermodal rejection rates peaked near all-time highs over the past month as volumes fell. Looking over the past few months, volumes, measured by FreightWaves Outbound Loaded Container Volume Index (ORAILL), were actually higher in March and April while rejection rates fell below 2%. With trucking capacity extremely tight, are intermodal providers losing market share?
Industrykdlg.org

OBI Seafoods sets $1.25 base price for Bristol Bay sockeye

OBI's base price is $0.15 higher than the price Peter Pan announced before fishing started in June. OBI Seafoods has posted a base price of $1.25 per pound of Bristol Bay sockeye for the 2021 season. It made the announcement Friday. The 2021 price is up almost 80% from last...

