Velma Louise (Huff) Arnold, 92, Appleton, WI

Velma Louise Arnold (nee Huff) passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Velma was born in State Center, Iowa, on September 9, 1928, to the late Cecil Maynard and Hattie Riemenschneider Huff. She married Glen Richard Arnold on October 15, 1949, in Marshalltown, Iowa. They moved from Iowa to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, settling in Franklin in 1957 where she and Glen raised their six children: Rich, Craig, Diane, Linda, Deborah and Glen. After her husband’s death, Velma relocated to Shorewood and later to Appleton, Wisconsin, to be closer to family and to continue to help raise her grandchildren.