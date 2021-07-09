Cancel
I'm Really Not Getting Into Crowfall's Combat And Animations Are The Reason Why

By Joseph Bradford Posted: Category: Columns
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce I was finally able to get into Crowfall earlier this week, I took my High Elf Confessor for a spin. Having not backed Crowfall (as a general rule I don't crowdfund games; as a games critic I don't crowdfund games I'll need to cover), I never played it leading up to launch, even during the most recent beta event. A game that is highlighted by its PvP, combat needs to be tight and on-point. However, after a few hours in the MMO, I'm not really feeling the combat, and I've got a good idea why.

