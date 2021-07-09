I'm Really Not Getting Into Crowfall's Combat And Animations Are The Reason Why

ArenaNet has released the long-awaited legendary armory update for Guild Wars 2, as well as the Twisted Marionette with today's update. The major update that is sure to draw many player's interest is the legendary armory. It effectively makes the legendary items on your characters more account-bound, allowing players to share these legendaries across each of their characters. Players are still limited to the amount of the same type of legendary they could normally only have in their amory, but it allows players to ensure that they needn't transfer these items manually now.