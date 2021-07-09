Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama receives $2 million pledge from Redstone

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club announced several initiatives designed to expand future programs in a press release. The board announced the completion of a purchase of a 21-acre undeveloped parcel of land off M. Daniels Lane, adjacent to the town of Edgartown’s Robinson Road Recreational Park. The purchase of the land also includes a memorandum of understanding with the town that includes a land swap. The club agreed to donate a two-acre parcel that abuts the park to the town; the town will purchase an additional 4.67-acre parcel for future expansion of town facilities, and the club will receive necessary easements for access to the property. The remaining 14-plus acres of the parcel will serve as the site of the club’s new, state-of-the-art facility in Edgartown, along with space for the future needs of the club.