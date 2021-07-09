Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama receives $2 million pledge from Redstone

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama has received a $2 million commitment from Redstone Federal Credit Union toward their Doors to the Future capital campaign. The donation, which will be paid over the next five years, is the largest single gift ever awarded to the organization. “This is a...

themadisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Cpo#The Boys Girls Clubs#Centers For Advancement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Albany, GAWALB 10

Boys & Girls Club of Albany gives out nearly $15K in scholarships

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Boys & Girls Club gave out nearly $15,000 dollars in scholarships this year. Five members received the scholarships during their annual meeting last Wednesday. Marvin Laster, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, said they want to help kids pave a...
Paradise, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Donation to the Paradise Boys and Girls Club | Snapshot

On June 15, the Paradise Elks Lodge presented the Paradise Boys and Girls Club with a donation of $1,000 towards the services they provided for the youth in Paradise. This was made possible as part of a Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation. The Paradise Elks are proud to support them.
Charitiessandiegouniontribune.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito receives $10,000 in sports equipment

Boys & Girls Clubs receives $10,000 in sports equipment from UnitedHealthcare. The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito was one of six clubs across the country to receive a $10,000 donation in new sports equipment from UnitedHealthcare to help reduce childhood obesity and encourage youths to adopt a healthier lifestyle.
Advocacykxlo-klcm.com

Boys and Girls Club promotes Back a Kid Campaign

Abby Franks with the Boys and Girls Club was recently in the studio. She gives the details Back a Kid Champaign. For more information, call the Boys and Girls Club at 535-2257 or visit their website at bgclublewistown.com.
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential. For many years, Bank of America has worked with Boys & Girls Clubs to help put youth, teens and families on the path to financial stability and upward mobility.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

First Horizon Foundation supports Boys & Girls Club

The First Horizon Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Morristown/Boys and Girls Club Foundation of Morristown for not only supporting the club’s afterschool tutoring and family programming but the Foundation’s 18th Annual Steak & Burger Dinner. According to Executive Director John Seals, “We...
Knoxville, TNwivk.com

Gambuzza’s Barber Shop Donating One Dollar from Every Haircut in July to Help Feed a Member of the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley

Gambuzza’s Barbershop is helping Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley by making a donation to cover feeding one child in the month of July. Frank Gambuzza says both of Gambuzza’s Barbershop Knoxville locations will be participating in this special event. Gambuzza hopes to be able to feed 5000 children with donations during this event. If you’d like to help, simply book your appointment in the month of July, and your visit will provide a meal to a Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley member.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Boys and Girls Club launches public fundraising

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club announced several initiatives designed to expand future programs in a press release. The board announced the completion of a purchase of a 21-acre undeveloped parcel of land off M. Daniels Lane, adjacent to the town of Edgartown’s Robinson Road Recreational Park. The purchase of the land also includes a memorandum of understanding with the town that includes a land swap. The club agreed to donate a two-acre parcel that abuts the park to the town; the town will purchase an additional 4.67-acre parcel for future expansion of town facilities, and the club will receive necessary easements for access to the property. The remaining 14-plus acres of the parcel will serve as the site of the club’s new, state-of-the-art facility in Edgartown, along with space for the future needs of the club.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Boys & Girls clubs to receive $321K education grant

THOMASVILLE — The Marguerite Neel Williams Boys & Girls Club will receive a grant of more than $321,000 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund. The money will be split three ways, to both of the clubs in Thomasville and the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club in Cairo. Each...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Boys & Girls Club of Albany works to raise $30k

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club of Albany needs $30,000 to keep their “Support a Boy, Support a Girl” campaign going. The CEO said they’re about a third of the way there, with nearly 50 days to go. Marvin Laster said nearly 90 percent of the young...
Naugatuck, CTNew Haven Register

Boys and Girls Club shows appreciation for Griffin Health nurses

SHELTON - The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Torch Club recently presented gift cards to Griffin Hospital nurses in appreciation for their dedicated service during the pandemic. Torch Club is the Boys & Girls Club's middle school youth leadership program where members elect officers and work...
Cambridge, MDstardem.com

Boys and Girls Club opens first club on the Shore

CAMBRIDGE — The first Eastern Shore location of the Boys and Girls Club has started operations at the Dorchester County Athletic Complex at Leonards Lane. The opening of summer camp operations in the county Rec and Parks building marks the addition of the sixth club location for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore organization.
Evergreen, MTFlathead Beacon

Boys and Girls Club Returns to Evergreen

The Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of Glacier Country is returning to Evergreen at the end of summer to provide after-school services for youth in the community. Programming will serve school districts in Evergreen and Helena Flats and begin on the first day of school, Aug. 30. The organization will also continue offering its after-school and summer programs in Columbia Falls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy