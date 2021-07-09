Community Spotlight: The case to question another hardware store

Recently, the village board of Glen Carbon announced it is creating a Tax Increment Financing agreement for the $45 million Orchard Town Center development on land referred to as the Foucek property. The land is bordered by Governors’ Parkway, Troy Road and Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. It was a 51-acre orchard business for many years. The proposed development would be anchored by a Menards store, surrounded by smaller stores, which would offer “tools, lumber, appliances, pet supplies, lawn and gardening and much more” according to the store’s website. Does this sound familiar?