Billie Eilish Drops Video For ‘NDA’

Weeks ahead of the release of her new album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has unleashed her latest offering from the sophomore effort and it's called "NDA." The three-minute track, which dropped on Friday (July 9), hears Eilish harks back to her darker side with the singer sharing her struggle with fame and, most notably, making a "pretty boy" sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so he wouldn't share her secrets. The FINNEAS-produced "NDA" dropped in conjunction with a self-directed clip, which sees the pop star stand in the middle of a dark road as 25 professional stunt drivers swerve around her at full speed without the use of stunt doubles or visual effects. "Things couldn't happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah," Eilish said of the one-take visual, which initially had a different concept. "And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it."