Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billie Eilish Drops Video For ‘NDA’

energy941.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has shared another new single from her next album and has given us the music video as well. Eilish’s self-directed visual for “NDA” finds 25 stunt drivers zipping around Eilish at night. The clip was filmed in one take without the use of stunt doubles or visual effects...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nda#Music Video#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
maryvilleforum.com

Elton John admits Lorde and Billie Eilish 'blew his mind'

Sir Elton John has admitted the likes of Lorde and Billie Eilish "blew [his] mind" when he first heard them. The 'Your Song' legend recently hit 300 episode of his show 'Rocket Hour' and he explained how it was a chance for him to discover new music. Speaking to Zane...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in ‘NDA’

“It was pretty crazy. It’s real, too,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe of her self-directed video for “NDA,” released Thursday night. “Real” meaning: No, that’s not a green screen behind the singer as she walks down the dotted center line on a nighttime roadway like some lost refugee from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” courting disaster from what a press release describes as 25 “extremely rehearsed” stunt drivers.
Musicthebrag.com

Billie Eilish releases new single ‘NDA’ ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’

The sophomore album from Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, is just a few weeks away now, scheduled for release on July 30th (via Darkroom/Interscope Records). In preparation, she’s dropped yet another single from it, ‘NDA’, complete with a music video directed by the star herself, as per SPIN. Against a...
Maine StatePosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Billie Eilish, The Maine, Muse, +More

It's another week jam-packed with new music releases. Every week we talk about the new alternative music releases. Whether it's albums, singles, or remastered albums, we cover it all. If you want to hear the latest alternative music, make sure to check out Sunday Studio Cuts every week on WRRV. At 10 p.m. each Sunday, Taylor plays the newest music that you normally wouldn't hear on air.
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Billie Eilish book captures a well-documented life

The new Billie Eilish book project could not be any more “of the moment.” At the same time, it could not be any more old-fashioned. Leave it to the crafty 19-year-old pop singer/songwriter to pull off such an oxymoronic feat. What feels most current is the multimedia presentation of “Billie...
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

25 cars and a stalker named Satan: Billie Eilish goes dark in self-directed new video

Engulfed in clouds of smoke as dozens of cars race past her, Billie Eilish puts a literal spin on life in the fast lane for her new “NDA” music video. The song is the fifth single released ahead of the pop musician’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” coming July 30. Before the “NDA” video premiered Thursday night, Eilish posted to Instagram, "...i can’t wait for this one. one of my favorite videos i’ve directed.”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish teases her second studio album will be 'unexpected'

Billie Eilish has opened up about the creative process behind her second album and how much she enjoyed trying new things. Billie Eilish says it was "fun" stepping out of her "comfort zone" on her latest single, 'NDA'. The Grammy-winner released the track from her eagerly-awaited second studio album 'Happier...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Says She "Hated Every Second" Of Making Her First Album

Billie Eilish says she "hated every second" of making her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, due to a combination of several factors, including notes from the label, constant meetings, stressful deadlines, and more. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning pop star explains that she took a very different approach for her upcoming project, Happier Than Ever.
CelebritiesPopculture

Billie Eilish Addresses Her Shame Over Past Racial Slurs Revealed in Resurfaced Video

Billie Eilish addresses her embarrassment over some of her past videos where she was seen using racial slurs. She opens up about the shame she feels over her regretful choice of words for Vogue Australia. "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the "Bad Guy" singer said of the incident. "The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Billie Eilish Swerves Moving Traffic (And Infamy) In 'NDA'

Weeks ahead of the release of her new album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has unleashed her latest offering from the sophomore effort and it's called "NDA." The three-minute track, which dropped on Friday (July 9), hears Eilish harks back to her darker side with the singer sharing her struggle with fame and, most notably, making a "pretty boy" sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so he wouldn't share her secrets. The FINNEAS-produced "NDA" dropped in conjunction with a self-directed clip, which sees the pop star stand in the middle of a dark road as 25 professional stunt drivers swerve around her at full speed without the use of stunt doubles or visual effects. "Things couldn't happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah," Eilish said of the one-take visual, which initially had a different concept. "And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it."
Behind Viral Videosimdb.com

Billie Eilish Claps Back at Claim She's in Her "Flop Era"

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters. The 19-year-old singer clapped back at her critics in a video shared to TikTok on Monday, July 12. Giving followers a glimpse at some of the negative comments she receives, Eilish shared one that read, "It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…" The "bad guy" star then responded with a message of her own. "Literally all I see on this app," she captioned the clip. "Eat my dust my t-ts are bigger than yours." Oh, and that song playing in the background of the video? That's Eilish's new hit "NDA." And in case her naysayers weren't keeping track, the corresponding music...
Musicthefocus.news

Billie Eilish NDA meaning: Lyric breakdown of new song

Billie Eilish just dropped NDA, the latest track from her new album Happier Than Ever. The music video sees the Bad Guy singer walking down the middle of a highway in the dark as cars pass precariously close either side of her. Fans can’t get enough of this new song and are wondering – what is the meaning behind NDA? We break down the lyrics.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish reacts to fan criticism of her permissiveness: “Can I go”

Billie Eilish’s fans criticize her for permissive images: This is how the singer reacts. Every time Billie Eilish shares something on her Instagram account with her 87.6 million subscribers, she can expect the post to get a flood of likes and more reactions within seconds. This year, the singer already broke some like records on the image platform. However, the comments of the fans are not always as benevolent as an Insta heart. All too often, the Grammy Award winner is confronted with superficial criticism.

Comments / 0

Community Policy