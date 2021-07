There is more to do than just race a turtle at the annual Mid-Summer Bash and Turtle Derby set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Alamo Mission Museum. Activities for all ages are planned during the event. The fun will kickoff with a free hot dog dinner for the first 200 participants. After the meal, the annual turtle activities will begin at 7 p.m. See the July 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information.