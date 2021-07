Windows 10 is pretty customizable, and many of us don’t even realize it. Users, however, don’t particularly enjoy the placement of the taskbar, app icons, and the search box. GT members often keep app icons in the middle of the desktop taskbar, and it seems that Microsoft took the hint. In the upcoming Windows 11 OS, the app icons and the Windows button will no longer be on the left. If you are excited about this, you can apply this to Windows 10 as well. In this tutorial, I will show you how to place icons in the middle of the taskbar on Windows 10 computers.