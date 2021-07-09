Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

White man sentenced in attack on Black teen at Michigan park

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A white man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a Black teenager with a bike lock because of his race at a southeastern Michigan park. A judge in Detroit federal court on Thursday also ordered 43-year-old Lee Mouat, of Newport, to serve three years of supervised release. Mouat pleaded guilty in March to a federal hate crime after he was accused of striking then-18-year-old Devin Freelon Jr. with a bike lock on June 6, 2020. Authorities have said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens at Sterling State Park beach in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township, about 39 miles southwest of Detroit. He repeatedly used racial slurs and said Black people had no right to use the beach.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hate Crime#Sterling State Park#Race#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy