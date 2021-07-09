GBP/JPY Increases Amid UK’s NIESR GDP Estimates

The week began with short-lived optimism for GBP/JPY after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the removal of lockdown restrictions in the UK. However, that optimism was soon overshadowed by the investor, consumer, and business uncertainty due to the concerns surrounding the increase of Covid-19 delta variant cases. The city of London’s major, Sadiq Khan, announced that wearing masks on public transport in London is mandatory and trained enforcement officers will have the authority to ask passengers, who refuse to comply, to leave the public transportation premises. The authorities in Scotland, Wales, and many other regions have followed the same footsteps in an attempt to maintain the safety of the public until the Covid-19 cases begin to decrease. Although the UK government also plans on not requiring employees to work from home starting next Monday, many workers plan on returning to their workplaces in the cities starting September. Several small business owners still do not expect consumers to return in pre-pandemic crowds, at least until the Covid-19 cases and concerns surrounding the cases decrease.