A True Texas Gem Gets the Attention of HGTV

By Jen Austin
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 10 days ago
A lot of towns have live music, good food, and piles of good ole Texas charm, but there's one thing that sets this town apart from all the rest and it's gotten the attention of HGTV. History. Gruene, Texas is over near the Hill Country, about an hour north and...

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Everyone Needs A Joe In Their Life

Joe will be there to greet you with a lot of love and affection, that's why we all need a Joe in our life. Joe is a Shepherd and Britney Spaniel mix that is a pretty sweet boy who is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Joe is three years old, weighs about sixty pounds and he's been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Executive Director Gayle Helms says Joe would thrive in a family with children and would be perfect for a family that already has dogs and or cats. He can be in inside dog too because he's been house trained. Like all adoptees, Joe will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Fascinating–Are You Seeing an Unusual Number of Bats in East Texas, Too?

I've seen these little bats in the evenings in the past. But lately, at least at my house, the number has seemed to grow considerably. In the spring and summer, when it’s not too terribly hot, I like to sit on the porch in the evenings and enjoy the peacefulness that comes with the end of a busy day. The last bit of sunlight puts on quite a show as it peaks through the large trees from the west.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died of unknown causes at the age of 58. The news was broken by his son Sebastian, guitarist for the band Tantric. "So I just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m currently at a loss for words."
PetsPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Food Truck Has a Dog That Delivers Your Treats

An adorable dog will bring it to me? Sign me up now. We've all heard the phrase, 'Keep Austin Weird'. I feel like we're the weird ones for not having a dog deliver the food off our trucks. Over in Austin, people recently discovered the dog treat truck company. This is a food truck that hangs out with other food trucks at two locations in Austin. This one is special, it has snacks for your pooch. Food trucks are a great way to get some food and be outside enjoying a nice day.
Lindale, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Last Month’s Lindale Sign War was Full of Shenanigans and Smiles

I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. I was in the multiple award winning Lindale High School Band under the direction of "Butch" Almany. I was even one of 70 something of us that went to Lindale Independent School District from kindergarten through graduation. So yes, I'm proud to say that I was, and still am to a degree, a Lindale Eagle. Last month, my hometown engaged in a bit of a "war" that brought some fun and smiles to the town.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

My First Post-Pandemic Trip to Six Flags Over Texas Was No Big Surprise

I noticed something during my visit to Six Flags Over Texas over the weekend, and I have to say I wasn't surprised. There's one thing that even the pandemic can't change. Long lines! Holy cats, people will wait forever for a 2-minute rickety whirl around metal tracks. My first post-pandemic trip to Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington included no shortage of long lines for rides and concessions.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Here’s Where To Find The Best Burgers In Tyler

Burger options seem unlimited in Tyler, just like burger toppings. We've got a list of some of the best burger joints in town right here. The single, double or even triple meat hamburger is a staple in nearly every East Texans' diet. It's something we grew up eating beginning with the single patty kids meal at the drive thru and our love continued as we got older. We eventually progressed to the adult sized burger and often added many toppings and condiments to dress it out.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Woman Shares Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets Crust for Us to Try

Our travels this Summer will most likely take us somewhere in Texas. Is there really any other place we'd want to vacation in, anyway? As we do on any Texas road trip, a stop at Buc-ee's is not only essential, but mandatory. There, we will refuel our gas tank and our body. After seeing this recipe, however, you'll want to pick up an extra bag of Beaver Nuggets to try after getting back from your trip.
LifestylePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb’s All Under $90 A Night

Fulfill your curiosity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway. The tiny house craze has picked up momentum throughout the last decade or so. As some people begin to reprioritize some things in their life, many find that by downsizing and getting rid of some of the things they don't really need they're finding that living in a smaller home is often better for them. Plus there is less maintenance, less cleaning and less things just accumulating. But the lifestyle is not for everyone, you'll need to be a minimalist or a highly organized person! So if you've been thinking about downsizing and living in a tiny house, you might want to give one of these East Texas tiny houses a test spin to see if you could do it.

