Last week, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber teamed up for the ultra-poppy new song "Stay" -- which is just the latest in a series of big looks for the Australian musician. Back in May, Miley Cyrus hopped on LAROI's "Without You" remix and invited the 17-year-old to perform with her on Saturday Night Live. Since then, "Without You" has hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, so far peaking at No. 8. Now, he and Bieber are proving to be a potent combination on the frenetic "Stay," which was released Friday along with an eye-popping new video.