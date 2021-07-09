Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Double Chicken Please Inches Toward Full Opening Plans With an Expanded Menu and Back Bar

By Luke Fortney
Eater
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouble Chicken Please opens its back bar with an expanded menu. After close to a year of serving fried chicken sandwiches and cocktails on tap, Double Chicken Please opens its back bar this week with an expanded food and drink menu. With the expansion, owners GN Chan and Faye Chen are inching toward their original plans for the cocktail bar, which included having a front and back bar with distinct menus and vibes.

ny.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Food And Drink#Chickens#Distillery#Food Drink#Double Chicken#Instagram#Sterling Place#Katz And Associates#Greenpoint Japanese#Felicitas Ceramics#Brooklyn Gin#Bella Union Bar#Panera Bread
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsNBC Los Angeles

National Fried Chicken Day's Savory Specials Are Here

Find The Two Buck Cluck at Rooster's Chicken House. You can also enjoy Mrs. Knott's Fried Chicken with sides at Knott's Berry Farm's Wilderness Broiler, for a limited time. The notion that National Fried Chicken Day arrives in our worlds just two days after the Fourth of July makes perfect sense.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

My Chinese Family Thinks Red Lobster Is a 5 Star Restaurant

Mainstream culture often regards Red Lobster as a family-friendly chain restaurant on the same level as Olive Garden or Outbacks. It’s not quite the cheapest restaurant on par with fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King, but it isn’t the fanciest either.
RestaurantsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Subway is making the biggest menu change in its history

After years of declining sales, Subway is hoping to reintroduce itself to customers and convince them to give its sandwiches a shot. Next week, Subway restaurants across the country will unveil an updated menu designed to improve items across the board. The chain says the move is the biggest menu change in its history.
Restaurantshypebeast.com

10 Best NYC Restaurants To Visit When the City Fully Reopens

As New York City eases its lockdown restrictions and gears up for its full reopening on July 1, restaurants are more eager than ever to book their tables and resume pre-pandemic business operations. After adapting to government regulations with newly built outdoor seating spots and enduring the dire challenges brought on by the pandemic, dining spots will finally be able to open at full capacity for the first time in over a year.
RestaurantsEater

Which NYC Restaurants Pulled in Millions of Pandemic Aid?

Some of the country’s most expensive tasting menu spots, most highly funded restaurant groups, and most ubiquitous chains — including Momofuku, Masa, and Panera Bread — were among the New York establishments receiving millions from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the central U.S. lifeline to the devastated hospitality industry. The $28.6 billion fund, which is now depleted, also awarded grants to scores of smaller, cash strapped venues — but shut out nearly two-thirds of local applicants.
RecipesChicago Sun-Times

Menu planner: Instead of a sandwich, try delicious chicken BLT salad

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces. 2 romaine lettuce hearts (12 ounces), torn into bite-size pieces. Heat oven to 475 degrees. Spread 1/4 cup mayonnaise over both sides of bread and lay on baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until golden, flipping halfway through. Let cool 5 minutes, then cut into 1-inch croutons. Meanwhile, cook bacon in 12-inch nonstick skillet on medium-high 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp. Transfer bacon to paper-towel-lined plate and pour off all but 1 tablespoon fat. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat fat in skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Cook chicken 4 to 6 minutes, stirring often, until browned on all sides; transfer to plate. Whisk remaining mayonnaise and vinegar together in serving bowl. Add tomatoes, lettuce, croutons, bacon and chicken and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.
Food & Drinksmorningbrew.com

Subway Overhauls Menu in a Bid to Win Back Consumers

Starting July 13, you can add smashed avocado and fresh mozz to your $5 footlongs. After serving generally the same subs for 56 years, Subway is releasing its biggest menu makeover in history and rolling out a mobile app to lure back diners to its golden-scented restaurants. "People were really...
New York City, NYEater

April Bloomfield Left Her Last Remaining NYC Restaurant Months Ago

April Bloomfield is no longer part of the Breslin, her only remaining NYC restaurant. As the Breslin in the Ace Hotel in Nomad quietly reopened as the Breslin Burger last month, chef and co-owner April Bloomfield had already severed ties with her only remaining NYC restaurant back in January, a spokesperson for the restaurant confirms with Eater.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Morganstern's Sundae Bar is adding an omakase menu

New York's most intriguing ice cream parlor is going luxe. Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, home of the ice cream burger, is collaborating with award-winning architect Stephanie Goto on an elevated ice cream-infused omakase menu inspired by the latest releases from Dom Pérignon champagne. If that sounds overwhelming, just wait until you see the limited-run menu.
Restaurantscincyweekend.com

Popeyes launching new chicken nuggets on menus nationwide

After the success of its wildly popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes announced it will now add new chicken nuggets to menus nationwide starting July 27. The fried chicken chain said the new nuggets will essentially use the recipe of its fan-favorite chicken sandwich for these bite-sized versions. “Just like our game...
RestaurantsThe Spokesman-Review

Three top restaurants for casual and upscale steak frites

There are many restaurants that serve steak and more that serve french fries, but the superior option is to serve both – and together. Over the past few months, I’ve found myself ordering one entree more than any other – steak frites, a steak with fries and some kind of divine dipping sauce.
RestaurantsEater

Houston’s Newest Tasting Menu Destination Opens Its Doors This Week

ReikiNa, the much-anticipated new tasting menu destination from former Uchi cook Thomas Stacy, will open its doors this week. The restaurant is set to arrive at 799 Town & Country Boulevard, Suite 200, inside the CityCentre development. The restaurant occupies a 3,500 square foot space on the development’s second floor, perched directly atop an outpost of Urban Outfitters. As previously reported by Eater, ReikiNa will seat only 20 diners at each service, an homage to Stacy’s experience preparing intimate private dinners for friends during the restaurant shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Mad For Chicken Now Open

Mad For Chicken is now open! You can find them at 1050 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 280, right next to HOTWORX. They specialize in Korean fried chicken but also offer other tasty options like their top-selling kimchi fries. Hours and menu items are limited during their soft opening for the next few weeks.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Where to get the best fried chicken in Singapore

There are many ways to fry a chicken. Lucky for us, Singapore’s foreign talent policy is open enough to accommodate various different types of fried chicken on our shores. From the classic fresh-from-the-grease bucket fare to spicy Nashville chicken, fried chicken comes in all sorts of shapes, seasoning and sauces. Here are our top picks for when you're craving a sinful treat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy