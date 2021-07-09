Double Chicken Please Inches Toward Full Opening Plans With an Expanded Menu and Back Bar
Double Chicken Please opens its back bar with an expanded menu. After close to a year of serving fried chicken sandwiches and cocktails on tap, Double Chicken Please opens its back bar this week with an expanded food and drink menu. With the expansion, owners GN Chan and Faye Chen are inching toward their original plans for the cocktail bar, which included having a front and back bar with distinct menus and vibes.ny.eater.com
Comments / 0