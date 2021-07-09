Global advisory firm Teneo appoints former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairwoman

S&T Bancorp, a $9.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, Pa., recently named Christopher J. McComish its next chief executive officer. “Following a comprehensive search process that considered internal and external candidates, the board concluded that Chris is the right leader for S&T,” Christine Toretti, S&T’s board of directors chairwoman, said. “We are very excited for Chris to join S&T as chief executive officer and are confident that Chris will be an excellent fit at S&T. We are delighted to welcome an experienced banker like Chris to S&T and thrilled that he will lead our company in its next era.”