Global advisory firm Teneo appoints former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairwoman
Global advisory firm Teneo has appointed former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as its chairwoman in the wake of the resignation last week of its chief executive. Burns has served as a senior advisor to Teneo since 2017 and was previously a client of the firm. She said that as chairwoman, she will focus on advising and growing Teneo’s client base as well as continuing to build “a world-class firm culture.”www.bizjournals.com
