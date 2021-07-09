Cancel
Global advisory firm Teneo appoints former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairwoman

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal advisory firm Teneo has appointed former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as its chairwoman in the wake of the resignation last week of its chief executive. Burns has served as a senior advisor to Teneo since 2017 and was previously a client of the firm. She said that as chairwoman, she will focus on advising and growing Teneo’s client base as well as continuing to build “a world-class firm culture.”

