Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police to hold neighborhood watch training

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers
 9 days ago
The Atlanta Police Department plans to offer a neighborhood watch training.

The event is set for July 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at APD’s public safety headquarters, 226 Peachtree Street SW.

Current residents involved in neighborhood watch programs or those interested in forming one are encouraged to attend. Register here by July 19.

“Neighborhood watch is homeland security at the most local level,” says the National Neighborhood Watch program on its website . It involves residents banding together to try to make their neighborhood safer by working together and with local law enforcement. For example, some groups form neighborhood patrols or distribute crime prevention information.

