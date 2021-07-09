25 Years Ago, Sha’Carri Richardson Would Have Been An Olympic Superstar
A quarter-century ago, the Olympic hype machine would have been primed for full hero worship of Sha’Carri Richardson. A Wheaties box would be waiting. Wholesome sponsors salivating. Here was an American Olympian with all the trappings: her looks, her story, her astonishing speed. A made-for-primetime star in the premier event of the Games, the 100-meter dash. She would have been a centerpiece of NBC’s always hyperbolic coverage.www.villagevoice.com
Comments / 10