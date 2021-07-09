Cancel
Billie Eilish Swerves Moving Traffic (And Infamy) In 'NDA'

By James Dinh
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pop star's newest video sees her stands in the middle of a dark road as 25 professional stunt drivers swerve around her at full speed.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

Billie Eilish
