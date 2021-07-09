Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Scores killed as fire engulfs factory near Bangladesh capital

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXEbY_0as4p49c00
Firefighters work to douse a fire inside a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) (AP)

A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said.

The blaze began on Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd factory, in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies on Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished.

So far 52 bodies have been recovered, but the top two floors of the factory have yet to be searched, said Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defence.

He said the main exit of the factory was locked from the inside and many of those who died were trapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaOWl_0as4p49c00
Smoke rises from the factory (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) (AP)

Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.

Information about how many people were in the factory and how many were missing was not immediately available.

“For now, we only have these details.

“After searching the top floors we will be able to get a complete picture,” Mr Bardhan said.

Bangladesh has a tragic history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with the workers locked inside.

Continuing corruption and lax enforcement have resulted in many deaths over the years, and big international brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under heavy pressure to improve factory conditions after fires and other disasters killed thousands of people.

The factory that caught fire Thursday was subsidiary of Sajeeb Group, a Bangladeshi company that produces juice under Pakistan’s Lahore-based Shezan International Ltd, said Kazi Abdur Rahman, the group’s senior general manager for export.

According to the group’s website, the company exports its products to a number of countries including Australia, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Bhutan, Nepal and nations in the Middle East and Africa.

Mr Rahman said the company is fully compliant with international standards, but he was not certain whether the exit of the factory was locked.

According to Bangladesh’s factory laws, a factory cannot lock its exit when workers are inside during production hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAPKm_0as4p49c00
A firefighter communicates with his colleagues on a walkie talkie (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) (AP)

“We are a reputed company; we maintain rules,” he said.

“What happened today is very sad.

“We regret it.”

As the recovery effort was carried out Friday, victims in white body bags were piled in a fleet of ambulances as relatives wailed.

As the heavy smoke continued to rise from the still smouldering factory, weeping family members of missing workers waited anxiously for news of loved ones outside the charred site.

Earlier, family members clashed with police as they waited overnight without any word of the fate of their loved ones.

The government ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Past industrial tragedies have often been attributed to safety lapses that still plague the South Asian country despite its rapid economic growth.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUoow_0as4p49c00
Firefighters work to douse the fire (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP) (AP)

The country’s worst industrial disaster came the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

Authorities imposed tougher safety rules after that disaster and the country’s garment industry has since become largely compliant under domestic and global watchdogs.

But many other local industries fail to maintain safety compliance and the disasters have continued.

In February 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people.

Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.

The International Labour Organisation said in a 2017 report that Bangladesh’s regulatory framework and inspections “had not been able to keep pace with the development of the industry”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Pakistan#Australia#Accident#Hashem Foods Ltd#The United News#Sajeeb Group#Bangladeshi#Shezan International Ltd#South Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Related
AccidentsPosted by
newschain

‘Traces of explosives’ found at Pakistan bus crash site

An initial investigation into a fatal bus crash in Pakistan has found “traces of explosives” at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack. A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday after what authorities said was a gas leak in the vehicle that caused an explosion.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Former world champion Andy Fordham dies aged 59

Former world champion Andy Fordham has died at the age of 59, the British Darts Organisation has announced. A statement posted by the BDO on its Facebook page on Thursday confirmed the news regarding ‘The Viking’, who was one of the most popular players in the sport. It read: “The...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Landslides Kill 20 After Monsoon Rains in India's Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in the Indian city of Mumbai, officials said Sunday. India's National Disaster Response Force said 17 people were killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city early Sunday. The injured were recovering in a hospital.
AccidentsKEYT

At least 31 people killed after Mumbai hit with torrential rain

At least 31 people were killed when torrential rain swept through India’s financial capital late on Sunday, triggering landslides that crushed cars and houses while leaving neighborhoods devastated. Twenty-one people died in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur, in India’s western state of Maharashtra, while 10 people were killed in the...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Lightning strikes kill 76 people in India as monsoon season begins

Lightning has killed at least 76 people in India during the early stages of the annual monsoon season, officials have said. Deadly lightning strikes are common in the vast Asian nation during the June-September deluge, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern Indian plains. Of the 76...
Accidentsnewsbrig.com

Mumbai landslides kill at least 25

MUMBAI – At least 25 people died in three Mumbai suburbs when several houses collapsed after landslides triggered by heavy rain, local officials said on Sunday. Rescuers were seen using their hands to dig up the ground and retrieve bodies, local television showed, and authorities said more victims could be trapped inside the debris. Rescuers were also shown carrying the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
MilitaryUSNI News

Two Iranian Warships Spotted Near English Channel

Two Iranian warships are nearing the English Channel, according to satellite photographs reviewed by USNI News. The ships are thought to be headed to the Baltic Sea to represent Iran in a July 25 naval parade off the coast of St. Petersburg to commemorate the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Dad Cremates 7 Family Members In 1 Day After They Slip, Drown In River

A 65-year-old man in India had to cremate seven family members and bury another Sunday. The deceased were swept away by strong currents in Saryu River while the family was on a religious pilgrimage. One more family member has yet to be located since being swept away by the river.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
Public SafetyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Canada’s Plan For Catalytic Converter Thefts Work?

Montreal, Canada, has a plan for the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts. At first brush, it seems so simple. But will it work? Montreal is having motorists register their catalytic converters. Canada is engraving catalytic converters with ID numbers. To begin registering cats three sites in Montreal were set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy