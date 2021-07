Snippiness is (famously) baked into the fashion biz: get a bunch of creative types in a room together and there's bound to be some private squabbling. Occasionally, the chafing is made public, like when Virgil Abloh addressed Diet Prada's quips and Karl Lagerfeld gave a particularly DGAF interview late in life. Social media has made it especially easy for a few of these private thoughts to become public in the heat of the moment, which is where Jonathon Anderson comes in.