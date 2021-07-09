Cancel
Public Health

Hunger kills 11 people every minute: Oxfam

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Hunger kills 11 people per minute , a figure that has multiplied six times in the last year, even exceeding the deaths caused by COVID-19 . This was revealed by the NGO Oxfam in a report published this Friday that highlights the war, the pandemic and climate change as the main causes of the crisis.

Food & DrinksMiddletown Press

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jessica Eise, The University of Texas at San Antonio. Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth – an estimated 768 million of us – were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world’s population was undernourished.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
MilitaryUSNI News

Two Iranian Warships Spotted Near English Channel

Two Iranian warships are nearing the English Channel, according to satellite photographs reviewed by USNI News. The ships are thought to be headed to the Baltic Sea to represent Iran in a July 25 naval parade off the coast of St. Petersburg to commemorate the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.
AsiaMSF USA

10 Years of Independence in South Sudan: Stories from MSF's South Sudanese Staff

July 9, 2021, marked a decade since South Sudan gained its independence. In this short documentary, South Sudanese Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members recount their personal experiences of the exuberance they felt at that moment—and the violence that followed. Over the last decade, the people of South Sudan have suffered through a civil war, intercommunal conflict, and insurgent fighting. MSF's South Sudanese staff have seen and felt this suffering first-hand while also responding to its consequences: the injuries and deaths from attacks on civilians and ethnically motivated violence, sexual violence, widespread displacement, and much more. South Sudan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers. Since it gained independence, 176 aid workers have been killed and 334 injured. Workers of South Sudanese origin make up 94 percent of those deaths, and MSF has tragically lost 24 South Sudanese staff due to violence in the last ten years, five of whom were on duty at the time. Despite the urgent need for medical services in the country, little effort has been made to protect staff, patients, or humanitarian projects. Peace accords in 2018 brought a ceasefire between the main warring parties in South Sudan, but fighting continues in some areas and the country remains in the grips of a prolonged humanitarian crisis. A new MSF report, "South Sudan at 10: An MSF record of the consequences of violence," provides an account of our experiences since July 9, 2011.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Bangladesh plans to vaccinate Rohingya refugees against Covid-19

Dhaka — Bangladesh plans to start rolling out inoculations against Covid-19 for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in crowded refugee camps next month, a senior official said on Friday. “Subject to availability of the doses, we will begin administering the jabs among Rohingya anytime in August,” Shah...
Public HealthEntrepreneur

COVID-19 does understand social classes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This story originally appeared on The Conversation. The mantra of "COVID-19 does not understand social classes" was repeated during the first months of the pandemic with the intention of showing that all people can be susceptible to being infected. However, since then scientific evidence has accumulated that that phrase was hiding a reality: all people can be susceptible, but we are not in the same way.

