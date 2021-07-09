Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Leverage: Redemption’ revives the beloved heist show, with great success

By Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Oy3H_0as4ogJE00

The original Leverage was a welcome remix of the crime procedural formula: a show that followed a similar problem-of-the-week structure, but had zero respect for cops or authority figures. Starring a team of con artists, each episode involved an Ocean’s Eleven-style caper tackling some kind of systemic injustice: corrupt politicians, predatory corporations, etc. Running from 2008 to 2012, its lighthearted tone and lovable cast earned a dedicated following. Those fans will be glad to hear that the revival, Leverage: Redemption, is better than ever. Simple and goofy, yes. But perfectly formed.

Easily accessible to new viewers, Leverage: Redemption embraces the original team dynamic while replacing a couple of characters. Strategic mastermind Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) is gone for good, likely not to be missed. This leaves grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman) in charge, reuniting with Parker the thief (Beth Riesgraf), hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge), and martial artist Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane). Sadly, Aldis Hodge was too busy for a full season, but he returns for long enough to introduce his replacement: Hardison’s little sister Breanna (Aleyse Shannon). This puts the older cast in a mentorship role while Breanna gets to be more fallible as the eager-to-please newbie, a charming addition to the crew.

Our other new character is Harry Sullivan (Noah Wyle), a former corporate lawyer who wants to make up for his evil deeds. Hence the revival’s title. Keen to avoid too much overlap with Nate’s mansplainy leadership role, Sullivan is introduced as a rather hapless figure: a guy who tries hard but doesn’t share the criminal skills of his new teammates. Wyle, a veteran of the similarly ridiculous Librarians franchise, is happy to play the wide-eyed straight man to the madcap Leverage team.

As ever, the show has a great skill for gently poking fun at its own characters while remaining relentlessly sincere. In one scene, Parker blithely explains the strategy she and Hardison developed to help her navigate undercover jobs: a series of cue cards following an if/then map of potential conversational outcomes. Throughout the show, Parker has always been implicitly characterized as autistic. This might have gone horribly wrong given Leverage‘s cartoonish tone, but this scene illustrates what the show gets right.

After years of working together, these characters have all learned some of each other’s skills. But Parker isn’t able to pick up on social cues like Sophie, so Hardison used his computer programming skills to find a different solution. It’s easy to imagine a more mean-spirited version of this scene in something like The Big Bang Theory, but here it’s an affectionate story about Hardison’s love and understanding for Parker, and Parker’s excitement over finding an imaginative new way to do crime. And in the end, Sophie—a con artist who relies on her fine-tuned social skills—is forced to admit that Parker’s cue-card method works pretty well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbW79_0as4ogJE00
Leverage: Redemption/IMDb TV

For the first couple of episodes, Leverage: Redemption feels virtually indistinguishable from the show we watched ten years ago. Then things kick into a higher gear. With Leverage showrunners John Rogers and Chris Downey sticking around as consulting producers, the formula remains the same but a few details are upgraded for the streaming era. The main characters get more of an arc this time around, and the political themes are more explicit than ever. In the first eight episodes, we get storylines about crooked real estate developers, surveillance technology, and an obvious nod to pharma bro Martin Shkreli, leaning into the idea that inequality has become even more pronounced in recent years. The Leverage team’s Robin Hood antics are pure self-indulgent fantasy, imagining a world where the top dogs of capitalism actually get their comeuppance.

If you go into Leverage: Redemption with an open heart, you’re sure to enjoy yourself. So what if it’s clearly filmed on a shoestring budget? We’ll just agree to pretend that this clapboard office is the lobby to a luxurious Panamanian bank, or this Louisiana ferry is actually a high-end floating casino. Plenty of other shows are visibly swimming in money, but squander it on thin characters and slow scripts. Not so for Leverage, whose creators understand what we want: heists that border on the absurdity of Scooby-Doo or 1960s Batman, coupled with heartwarming teamwork from a group of people who genuinely enjoy each other’s company.

Comments / 0

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

142K+
Followers
5K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Gina Bellman
Person
Timothy Hutton
Person
Martin Shkreli
Person
Noah Wyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansplainy#The Big Bang Theory#Leverage#Panamanian#Scooby Doo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

Review: ‘Pig’ is a strange, sensitive response to ‘John Wick’-style revenge thrillers

Never one to turn down an unusual project, Nicolas Cage is an attention-grabbing choice of star for Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature, Pig. And once Cage’s name has gotten people in the door, they’re in for a treat. Riffing on the structure of John Wick-style revenge movies, this indie thriller is disarmingly sensitive, eschewing violence (well, mostly) in favor of lovingly-filmed depictions of food and cooking.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Influencer dies while trying to take waterfall selfie

Hong Kong Instagram influencer Sophia Cheung, 32, died after falling while trying to take a waterfall selfie on Saturday. According to a New York Post article, Cheung and three friends took a trip to Ha Pak Lai, a park popular among hikers. While trying to snap a selfie, Cheung slipped at the edge of the waterfall, causing her to fall 16 feet into the pool below.
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Karen screams at Black woman to ‘get away from her’ while chasing her around Victoria’s Secret

Police refused to escort a white woman out of a New Jersey mall after she took a swing at a Black customer and chased her around a Victoria’s Secret. A viral video shows the majority of the encounter between Abigail Elphick, the white woman dubbed a Karen by the internet, and Ijeoma Ukenta. It is unclear what occurred before Ukenta began filming the viral encounter, but what she managed to capture has the internet up in arms.
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
BusinessPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Leverage’ Preview: Hardison Reveals ‘Redemption’ Revival’s New Headquarters

Welcome to the new headquarters! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Leverage’ revival, Hardison shows the team the new digs and has an emotional moment with Parker. They’re not done yet! Leverage is taking over New Orleans. Harry Wilson brings the team to the new headquarters right in the heart of The Big Easy in this EXCLUSIVE Leverage: Redemption preview. When they walk in, Hardison (Aldis Hodge) is waiting. He reveals the fancy bar and big screens at their disposal now that he’s bought the place.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Wheel of Time' & 'Leverage: Redemption' Are Part of Amazon Prime Video's Comic-Con Line-Up

The highly anticipated new series The Wheel of Time and I Know What You Did Last Summer have been announced as part of Amazon Prime and IMDB TV's Comic-Con@Home line-up. Additional panels include Leverage: Redemption, the last chapter of Evangelion, and S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies. Comic-Con@Home line-ups have been very competitive, as studios continue to leverage their IP in creative new ways to entice viewers to their service.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

From New Leadership to Vicarious Punching, The ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Cast Previews The Continuation Series

Hitter. Hacker. Grifter. Thief. Brains. For five seasons on TNT, “Leverage” followed four lone wolf criminals — led by former insurance investigator, Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton) — turned crew of Robin Hoods, fighting corporate and government injustices inflicted upon everyday people. Using their individual skills as a team to steal from the deceitful and remorseless rich and powerful, the Leverage crew’s motto was simple: “Sometimes bad guys make the best good guys.”
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Leverage: Redemption Stars Preview IMDb TV Reboot

Leverage may not look the same, but the team is most definitely back!. IMDb TV picked up a reboot of the show, and the first eight episodes premiere Friday, July 9th!. WIth some old faces returning (notably, some not), we have the scoop on everything you need to know before the premiere!
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Release Date | Will There Be A New Season?

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 1 has just landed on the IMDb TV, and the fans are already craving for the next installment. So, here is everything we know about “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2. “Leverage: Redemption” is one of the much-awaited action drama series which marked the revival of Leverage. Starring Gina...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Review: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Is a Criminally Good Time

Let’s steal a revival! Nine years after the original 2008-12 TNT series ended, the Leverage team is back with a new season. The first eight of sixteen episodes drop on Friday, July 9 on IMDb TV (pssst… you can watch for free by downloading the IMDb TV app or watching on your Prime Video account). The criminally good series follows a group of Robin Hood-type thieves who use their special skills to even the scales of justice for people getting steamrolled by the rich and powerful. While revivals of long-gone shows often fall flat, failing to recapture the magic that made them great (Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Veronica Mars season 4), Leverage: Redemption slips easily back into its skin and is a total blast.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Leverage: Redemption’ gets the good/bad gang back together for IMDb TV reboot

“Leverage: Redemption” star Beth Riesgraf puts on a thick cowboy drawl when she sums up her show: “Sometimes bad guys are the only good guys you get.”. Almost a decade after “Leverage” left the air after five seasons, the thief (Riesgraf), the grifter (Gina Bellman), the hacker (Aldis Hodge) and the hitter (Christian Kane) are back in business for IMDb TV’s reboot, which premiered Friday, once again posing the question: Can good guys do bad things for good reasons, and still be good?
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Leverage: Redemption Has Much to Make Amends For

Recently my family and I took a long car trip, and my son discovered Scooby-Doo. “Mommy,” he would triumphantly declare from the back seat. “I know who the culprit is!”. The comfortable beats of Daphne, Fred, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby are delightful to a six year old. The villains are...
TV Serieshomenewshere.com

‘Leverage: Redemption’ EP Dean Devlin Teases More Secrets and a ‘Fulfilling’ End to the Season

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episodes of Leverage: Redemption.]. Over these first eight episodes, Leverage‘s Grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), Thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), Fixer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), and Maker Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) did what the bad guys of this series do best in the IMDb TV revival Redemption: stop the rich and powerful who take what they want. (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker Alec Hardison helped out in two episodes before his skills were needed elsewhere.)
TV SeriesBoston Herald

Noah Wyle returns to TV in ‘Leverage: Redemption’

For Noah Wyle, “Leverage: Redemption” marks a return to series television. Wyle, 50, signed up, “Because I wanted to go work with some old friends. I wanted to go back to a show that was positive. And I wanted to direct a couple times.”. As Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy