This is the perfect time of year for you to "manage" the spotted lanternfly, the invasive pest that's laying eggs in nearly every New Jersey county, experts suggest. The sap-sucking bug is currently in its nymphal stage across the Garden State. It doesn't yet have the ability to fly in order to avoid danger, and the egg masses present before this stage, which can be scraped off trees and rocks to be destroyed, may not always be so accessible to the general public.