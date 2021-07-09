Cancel
Haverford, PA

After 11 Months, The Haverford School Unveils a New Leader

By J.F. Pirro
mainlinetoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Haverford School’s previous head of school, John Nagl, hands his reign over to award-winning educator Tyler Casertano. Culminating with commencement last month, John Nagl concluded a progressive eight-year tour of duty as head of school at one of the Main Line’s most revered private institutions. A retired Army officer and veteran of both Iraq wars, Nagl finished out the academic year at the Haverford School, staying on so as not to leave administrators and students in a lurch.

mainlinetoday.com

