Public Health

Colleges and the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ameer Benno
Law.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat post-secondary institutions put in place COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all on-campus students. Thereafter, Governor Cuomo announced that public colleges and universities in New York will require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations in order to be able to attend classes in the fall.

