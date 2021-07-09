Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

No 10 disputes EU’s new, higher figure for Brexit ‘divorce bill’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eooFb_0as4o1Oo00
Brexit (PA Archive)

A fresh Brexit dispute has emerged over the size of the UK’s “divorce bill” after the European Union estimated it is now billions more than expected.

Downing Street on Friday rejected the new net figure that emerged in Brussels’ latest accounts of 47.5 billion euros (£40.8 billion).

No 10 insisted the figure Britain owes remains within the range of its previous estimates of between £35 billion and £39 billion.

The bill, buried in the EU’s accounts for 2020, states that 6.8 billion euros (£5.8 billion) is to be paid by the UK this year.

Downing Street said it does not accept the revised sum and pledged to issue more details to Parliament in the coming weeks.

We don’t recognise that figure

“We don’t recognise that figure, it’s an estimate produced by the EU for its own internal accounting purposes,” a No 10 spokesman said.

“For example, it doesn’t reflect all the money owed back to the UK, which reduces the amount we pay.

“Our estimate remains in the central range of between £35 and £39 billion and we will publish full details in Parliament shortly.”

The so-called divorce bill covers spending commitments made during the 47 years of the UK’s membership of the bloc.

A methodology for calculating the sum was agreed during negotiations for the Withdrawal Agreement that paved the way for the UK’s departure, but an exact figure was not agreed.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimated it to be £37.1 billion in 2018.

In Brussels, a European Commission spokesman said the new figure is “correct”.

“The report is final and the calculations were made in line with the withdrawal agreement,” he said.

“We have already informed the UK Government about the payments that they have to do with regard to the first part of this year and they’ve already in fact paid part of the amount concerned.

“Therefore, we have absolutely no indications at this point in time that the bill, or the amount that we’ve calculated will be contested.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Eu#The European Union#Parliament#The Withdrawal Agreement#Obr#European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Related
EuropePosted by
newschain

European Commission president set to discuss NI Protocol on visit to Dublin

The president of the European Commission is to visit Ireland. Ursula von der Leyen will meet Irish premier Micheal Martin at the Technological University Dublin, Grangegorman. The Taoiseach and the president will have a bilateral meeting at which they will discuss Covid-19 and vaccines, EU/UK relations and the Commission’s new “fit for 55” package of measures to support climate action.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Freeport plan risks undermining devolution, Scottish and Welsh ministers warn

UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments. Scottish Government ministers have made plain they will “challenge any attempts by the UK Government to impose their model in Scotland by legislating in devolved areas”, insisting such a move would be a “breach of the spirit of the devolution settlement”.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

EU needs to recognise NI Protocol has failed – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted that the European Union needs to recognise that the Northern Ireland Protocol has “failed”. He was speaking shortly before taking part in a virtual meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic. The protocol, which was negotiated as part of the Brexit settlement...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK to ‘warn EU it may deviate from divorce deal’ over NI, as DUP says Protocol ‘failed’

The UK government could this week warn EU leaders it will move away from terms agreed in the Brexit deal if more flexibility is not shown over the Northern Ireland Protocol, a report suggests.David Frost is reportedly set to announce a significant change to the Protocol, a source allegedly told Reuters, which could jeopardise the already strained relationship between the UK and the EU.The news agency said Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator is due to update Parliament in the next two days and will present a fresh paper on Brexit to lawmakers, in what could be a critical moment for the five-year divorce settlement. It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said this morning it was time EU leaders admitted the Protocol “has failed” and is creating “very substantial trade problems”. Speaking after a virtual meeting with EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, Sir Jeffrey told the BBC “both the UK government and the EU must now renegotiate”.Poor Boris Johnson, isolating on ‘freedom day’ – the heart bleeds | Sean O’GradyUK forced to reopen sensitive Ukraine trade pact after errors in textRishi Sunak facing probe over use of poverty statistics
Economywincountry.com

EU Commission approves Czech recovery plan of 7 billion euros

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission approved on Wednesday the Czech Republic’s 7 billion euro plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. The scheme will be financed from EU grants until 2026. Once the plan is also approved...
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Antitrust Regulator Scraps Amadeus and Sabre Investigation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union antitrust regulator on Monday scrapped a two-and-half-year investigation into travel booking companies Amadeus and Sabre, citing a lack of conclusive evidence. The two were targeted by the European Commission in November 2018 on concerns that their contract terms could prevent airlines and travel agents from...
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Vocal Remain supporter pitches to head new Brexit unit with bid to rejoin EU

A prominent Remain campaigner has said he is thinking of applying to head the Government’s new Brexit Opportunities Unit as it would offer the chance to rejoin the EU. Making the tongue-in-cheek pitch at Westminster for the director post, Lord Adonis argued it was “such an exciting opportunity” that he was prepared to do the job, which is offering a salary of up to £120,000, for nothing.
HealthTelegraph

Britons moving to the EU lose NHS coverage post Brexit

Thousands of Britons moving abroad will lose their rights to healthcare coverage when they visit the UK and must pay to use NHS services. Anyone who has moved to the European Union after the Brexit cut-off date of Dec 31 2020 will face an “administrative nightmare” as they will be stripped of certain NHS entitlements.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Spain Inches Ahead With Pension Reform

Spain will pay workers to postpone retirement as part of a pensions reform strategy that analysts warn does not go far enough to cut a huge deficit in the system. With nearly 30 billion euros ($36 billion) of annual losses in 2020 and rising, Spain's social security budget is one of the biggest contributors to the country's ballooning public deficit.
PoliticsWNCY

Poland’s Tusk says conflicts with EU could eventually end the bloc

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland and Hungary’s conflicts with the European Union could start a process that results in the bloc falling apart, former European Council President Donald Tusk warned on Friday, amid a worsening standoff over democratic standards. Brussels is at loggerheads with Warsaw and Budapest over issues such as...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

EU court says Russia should limit gas supply to Europe

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld on Thursday a lower tribunal's ruling which had said that Russia's access to the OPAL gas pipeline should be limited. The court case is a win for Poland against an appeal of the lower court's ruling filed by Germany. The OPAL...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK on fresh collision course with EU over £3.5bn demanded in Brexit ‘divorce bill’

The UK is on a fresh collision course with the EU after insisting it does not owe £3.5bn of its whopping Brexit “divorce bill”.For the first time, the Treasury has announced the sum it believes are its liabilities for 43 years of EU membership – putting it at £37.3bn.But, last week, Brussels insisted the true amount is £40.8bn, saying it did not expect the demand to “be contested” by London.The UK has already begun to hand over some of the money, for everything from agreed development projects in deprived regions, and science programmes, to the pensions of EU officials.Payments will...
EuropeTelegraph

Post-Brexit Britain can be the friend to Africa that the EU never was

Post-Brexit Britain has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to refashion its relationship with Africa, especially those nations within the Commonwealth which have been long neglected by London, moving away from an EU trade model which has stifled industrial development on the continent. The UK faces stiff competition however, with British imports accounting...
Economybatonrougenews.net

EU confirms 47.5 bln euros owed by UK in post-Brexit settlement

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The United Kingdom (UK) is liable to an amount of 47.5 billion euros (56.4 billion U.S. dollars) to the European Union (EU) and the calculation is final, a European Commission spokesperson said here on Friday. The amount includes outstanding commitments made prior to Jan. 1,...
Europenewsbrig.com

Britain and Brussels clash over £40bn Brexit divorce bill

Britain and Brussels are back at loggerheads as a fresh row emerges over the size of the Brexit divorce bill. European Union accounts put the new net figure for the financial settlement as £40.8 billion, at least £1.8bn more than the highest UK estimate for the payments. Downing Street rejected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy