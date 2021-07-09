Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Rugby prop Ellis Genge hails Gareth Southgate’s ‘new generation’ man management

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKGMg_0as4nEpD00
Ellis Genge (left) and Gareth Southgate

England rugby star Ellis Genge has hailed Gareth Southgate’s “new generation” man management that allows individual personalities to shine on the biggest stage.

Leicester and England prop Genge paid tribute to England boss Southgate’s open managerial style, that has helped the likes of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford change public perceptions on their personas.

England will take on Italy at Wembley on Sunday for the Euro 2020 title in their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.

Southgate’s managerial stance has been a breath of fresh air and Genge believes England rugby boss Eddie Jones has had a similar impact.

“What you’re seeing is the new generation player-manager relationships, where you can actually be yourself as opposed to having to fit in,” said Genge.

“Especially speaking from a British or English standpoint, where you don’t actually have to fit in and be a robot in the media, you can express yourself and people receive it well.

“Definitely, in the past, we’ve been guilty of hiding people’s emotions or feelings or their true personalities.

“But Eddie Jones and Gareth Southgate are probably prime examples of managers who can get the best out of players off the pitch, which reflects on their performances on the pitch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Brn4t_0as4nEpD00
England v Germany – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Candid speaker Genge hailed Sterling and Rashford for their work off the field that has set them out as major role models in Britain.

“Sterling and Rashford and all those boys have been scrutinised for years and it has maybe taken for them to have good performances to highlight any of the good stuff they’ve been doing, certainly in the past year or over lockdown,” said Genge.

“But I’m over the moon with the way England are playing, it’s inspiring.

“Obviously we’re not in a tournament but I’m delighted for them, I think they’re great people, good role models for kids in this country and they’ve finally got the attention and credibility they deserve.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#England#British#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerESPN

England's penalty-shootout demons return to haunt Gareth Southgate & Co.

LONDON -- England's biggest demon still remains. Gareth Southgate and his players have done so much this summer to redefine the country's relationship with major tournaments, but the biggest psychological ghost at the feast has wrecked another dream: The Three Lions lost another penalty shootout. Chalk up another year of...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Dion Dublin's lucky Gareth Southgate socks

Dion Dublin says he wears lucky Gareth Southgate socks to help spur England to victory in Sunday's Euro 2020 final. The socks, along with a Bobby Moore T-shirt, are a ritual for the footballer turned Homes Under The Hammer television presenter. Dublin played for Cambridge United, Norwich City and Manchester...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate issues a patriotic rallying cry ahead of England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy by hailing a 'special country' and admitting he 'can’t be prouder' of leading the team

Gareth Southgate has issued a patriotic rallying cry after leading his heroic England team to their first major final in 55 years. The Three Lions boss is preparing his players for England’s first ever European Championship final, following Wednesday’s heart-stopping triumph against Denmark in the semi-finals. Southgate has played a...
Soccer90min.com

Gareth Southgate's big decisions ahead of the Euro 2020 final

So far Gareth Southgate has barely put a foot wrong at Euro 2020. The England boss has stuck to his guns despite the clamour for players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden to be given more game time, and while the Three Lions' campaign may not always have been exhilarating, they're exactly where they want to be with one more game of the tournament to go.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Compared to the golden generation, Gareth Southgate has gems everywhere... he can throw players at the problem like Chelsea or Man City can throw money. It's scary

When Wayne Rooney limped from the field 27 minutes into the 2004 European Championship quarter-final with Portugal, Sven Goran Eriksson, manager of the famous golden generation, looked along his row of substitutes and knew exactly what to do. He brought on Darius Vassell. Nothing against Vassell. Made 22 appearances for...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand says some players from his generation at England 'sulked' if they weren't picked and praises the current squad of 'professionals' for buying into Gareth Southgate's way of thinking ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Rio Ferdinand has lauded England's progress since the last World Cup saying that the current generation of players are 'professionals'. England are set to take part in their second-semi final in three years, when they face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. Ferdinand believes their 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Russia,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy