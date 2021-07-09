Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SEVERE DROUGHT LEVEL EXPANDS TO MORE COUNTIES

By DAR DANIELSON
KBOE Radio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADIO IOWA – Recent rains have helped with dry conditions — but they have been spread out and some areas of the state could use much more rain. The Iowa DNR’s Tim Hall says severe drought conditions expanded in June from 12 counties in northwest Iowa across nearly all of northern Iowa. “Sixty-two percent is now severe drought — up from only about eight percent at the beginning of the month,” Hall says. “So that is a significant uptick in coverage of the D-2 drought.”

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#River Basin#Missouri River#Extreme Weather#Radio Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Minnesota Statekxlp941.com

Drought Worsening In Minnesota, Livestock Farmers Seek Alternate Grazing Lands

(Undated) — Drought conditions are worsening in Minnesota. About half the state is suffering from severe drought and four percent is experiencing extreme drought, prompting a drought warning Friday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Livestock farmers are being forced to request emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is shutdown while wildfires burning just across the border in Canada threaten to spread, and many officials say more lawn watering bans are likely with no immediate relief from dry conditions.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Drought deepens in Minnesota, watering bans more likely

Boaters are hitting rocks in the Mississippi River. Livestock farmers are seeking emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Homeowners cringing at toasted lawns are bracing for watering restrictions - if they aren't already in place. Meanwhile, more of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has closed down as...
Minnesota StateJanesville Gazette

Drought deepens in Minnesota, watering bans more likely

Boaters are hitting rocks in the Mississippi River. Livestock farmers are seeking emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Homeowners cringing at toasted lawns are bracing for watering restrictions — if they aren't already in place. Meanwhile, more of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has closed down as...
Minnesota Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Drought deepens in Minnesota, watering bans more likely

Boaters are hitting rocks in the Mississippi River. Livestock farmers are seeking emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Homeowners cringing at toasted lawns are bracing for watering restrictions — if they aren't already in place. Meanwhile, more of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has closed down as...
Minnesota Statetribuneledgernews.com

Drought deepens in Minnesota, watering bans more likely

Boaters are hitting rocks in the Mississippi River. Livestock farmers are seeking emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Homeowners cringing at toasted lawns are bracing for watering restrictions — if they aren't already in place. Meanwhile, more of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has closed down as...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Drought deepens in Minnesota, watering bans more likely

Boaters are hitting rocks in the Mississippi River. Livestock farmers are seeking emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Homeowners cringing at toasted lawns are bracing for watering restrictions — if they aren't already in place. Meanwhile, more of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has closed down as...
Minnesota Stateminnesota93.com

Drought Worsening In Minnesota, Livestock Farmers Seek Alternate Grazing Lands

(Undated) — Drought conditions are worsening in Minnesota. About half the state is suffering from severe drought and four percent is experiencing extreme drought, prompting a drought warning Friday from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Livestock farmers are being forced to request emergency waivers to graze cattle on conservation land. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is shutdown while wildfires burning just across the border in Canada threaten to spread, and many officials say more lawn watering bans are likely with no immediate relief from dry conditions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy