Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Liverpool aces have Superlative chance with Mr McCann

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMPPM_0as4n1R100
Haydock Park Races – Thursday July 1st (PA Wire)

Mr McCann will carry the colours of famous footballing connections as he bids for Group Two glory in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Third on his debut at Leicester in June, the Tom Dascombe-trained colt has since gone on to take two novice contests, most recently triumphing at Haydock when landing a seven-furlong contest by two and three-quarter lengths.

This represents a significant step up in class, as the bay is introduced to Group company for the first time, but Dascombe feels he has earnt the right to take his chance at a higher grade.

“He’s done basically everything we’ve asked of him so far,” the trainer said.

“It’s obviously a big step up in grade but he deserves this opportunity, it was always the plan to run him over seven (furlongs).”

Mr McCann will be partnered by Jane Elliott, who is based at Dascombe’s Cheshire yard and will have a significant chance of a significant weekend winner.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Jane as well, for her to have a big winner,” Dascombe said.

“We’re really looking forward to it.”

The two-year-old is named after Liverpool Football Club’s press officer, Matt McCann, and is owned by a group of current and former Liverpool players that includes James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Adam Lallana and England star Jordan Henderson.

“It’s nice that we’ve been able to buy them a horse that’s doing quite well, just like it is with any of my owners,” Dascombe added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNY0n_0as4n1R100
Tom Dascombe has two leading chances in the Superlative Stakes (PA Archive)

Dascombe also runs Mot And The Messer, a Cotai Glory colt who was an impressive winner when last seen in a Ripon novice race, winning by five and a half lengths.

“Mot And The Messer is also a very straightforward horse,” Dascombe said.

“He’s done nothing wrong at all and he deserves his chance at a higher grade.

“They’re two really good chances.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Dhabab will have plenty of supporters after his sixth-placed Coventry Stakes performance at Royal Ascot, with Charlie Appleby’s Native Trail also well-fancied after winning his sole start at Sandown in June.

Appleby also runs Private Signal, with Tom Clover’s Papa Cocktail and Mark Johnston’s Austrian Theory also in action.

Great Max represents Michael Bell after finishing third in the Chesham Stakes at the Royal meeting, with Andrew Balding’s Masekela also lining up having been fifth in the same race.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Jane Elliott
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Adam Lallana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Haydock#Group#Liverpool Football Club#Coventry Stakes#Royal Ascot#Private Signal#Austrian Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

French star Mickaëlle Michel booked for British bow at Shergar Cup

Mickaëlle Michel will make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut at Ascot next month after being confirmed as part of the Ladies Team. The globetrotting French jockey was the leading female rider in her homeland in 2018 and has since enjoyed record-breaking success around the world, most notably in Japan.
SportsSkySports

Liverpool stars including Jordan Henderson hoping for Newmarket glory as Mr McCann goes for Superlative Stakes on Saturday

Mr McCann will carry the colours of famous footballing connections as he bids for Group Two glory in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Third on his debut at Leicester in June, the Tom Dascombe-trained colt has since gone on to take two novice contests, most recently triumphing at Haydock when landing a seven-furlong contest by two and three-quarter lengths.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Leicester sign former Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League rivals Southampton. The 31-year-old, who won 19 international caps between 2012 and 2017 and travelled to Euro 2016, has signed a two-year contract with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes. “I’m really happy to be...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Japan holds on for narrow Meld Stakes verdict

Japan just clung on in a thrilling three-way finish to claim the Green Room Meld Stakes at Leopardstown. Aidan O’Brien’s charge was dropping back to nine furlongs for his Group Three assignment – the shortest trip he had faced since his juvenile days. However, the five-year-old rose to the task,...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Make A Move For Adama Traore

As pre season begins and Liverpool prepare for another title battle, the rumours of potential incomings have only ramped up in recent weeks. According to numerous reports, Liverpool are indeed in the market for a midfielder and a forward, and could potentially be ready to snap up a familiar figure in Wolves forward Adama Traore.
Premier Leaguethekoptimes.com

Serie A giants eye summer swoop for 25-year-old Liverpool defensive ace

Transfer News: Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas wanted by Inter Milan. According to transfer news from Corriere dello Sport (h/t ESPN), Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas has emerged as a summer target for Serie A champions Inter Milan. Tsimikas signed for Liverpool only last summer from Greek outfit Olympiacos. However, the 25-year-old...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Celtic have another chance to sign 22-goal forward

One of the biggest worries for Celtic last season was their finishing in front of goal. There were a number of times when they failed to put away their chances, resulting in either draws or defeats in games which they should have won. Thus, the club need to sign players this summer who can find the back of the net on a consistent basis.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Otavio minders eager to see Porto ace make Liverpool move

The agent of Porto midfield ace Otavio supports a move to Liverpool. The Brazilian is being linked with the Reds as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, now of PSG. He made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, playing in six different positions across attack and midfield. Otavio mostly featured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy