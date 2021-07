Gui Khury is only 12 years old, and he’s already accomplished more at a young age than some pro skateboarders have done in an entire career. On Friday, Khury set himself apart from some of the legends in the sport when he became the first person to land a 1080 on a vert ramp in competition, doing it at the X Games. The Brazilian boy completed the attempt on his final try and with Tony Hawk watching from the top of the ramp.