Halpine View Apartments Will Preserve Affordable Units
Redevelopment will not threaten affordable housing in Rockville’s Halpine View Apartments due to a county agreement to preserve its 564 affordable units. Any redevelopment of the apartments must include a one-for-one replacement of market-affordable units with income-restricted affordable units, County Executive Marc Elrich explained during a press conference at the apartment complex Thursday. The units must be of comparable size and residents must be offered the option to continue living there after redevelopment.www.mymcmedia.org
