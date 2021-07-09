Cancel
Denise Scott of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC): “I want young people to start thinking about ownership earlier”

By Jason Hartman
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want young people to start thinking about ownership earlier, whether it’s a business or a home. If you start getting on a trajectory to make that pivot earlier, you’ll be stronger throughout your life. I’d also like to see people being more entrepreneurial because that is how we get more creative, innovative thinkers. It would be great to see entrepreneurial skills taught in school to support people who are interested in that pathway.

