Jake Faria got the nod for the Diamondbacks, He actually kept the team in the game through five innings. In fact, thanks to Faria only surrendering two runs in his five innings of work, the Diamondbacks were able to take a 3-2 into the sixth inning. But then, the Arizona bullpen took over. Arizona’s offense just was not able to keep up with the runs haemorrhaged by the bullpen and Arizona dropped the game, despite scoring tacos.