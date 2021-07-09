The Fresh Market: Whole Atlantic Salmon only $5.99/lb on Friday, July 9

As that boat finally leaves that canal and heads our way – hopefully with a few bikes aboard – and you continue your search for elusive quick-links and cassettes, spare a thought for the people whose actual job it is to get things shipped between countries. If you’ve given even half a thought to what you’re going to do with the summer holidays ahead of you, the logistics of figuring out how many of you can go where, or there, and when, and whether there’s a ticket, and what the cancellation policy is, and whether your new tent/bike/waterproof/surfboard will arrive in time, and whether you need a passport/vaccine/covid test for you/your dog/your kids, and what paperwork you need to make sure that you or your car don’t get detained somewhere and cavity searched…ACK! Imagine doing this sort of thing for a living. It’s enough to make you want a staycation – a proper one, where you actually stay at home and sleep in your own bed, and drink your own crap coffee, and get bitten by your own bed bugs. Except you don’t have bed bugs, do you? And you have good coffee. And if you don’t…well, there’s no excuse for crap coffee. Let us fix that for you, plus distract your from all that logistical stress we’ve just reminded you of, and head into Fresh Goods Friday 557…