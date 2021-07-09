Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

The Fresh Market: Whole Atlantic Salmon only $5.99/lb on Friday, July 9

WRAL News
WRAL News
 10 days ago
The Fresh Market is offering Whole Atlantic Salmon Fillets for only $5.99/lb on Friday, July 9! Lump Crab Cakes are also $5.99 each. The salmon fillets average 3.5 lbs and are farm raised. The Ultimate Lump Crab Cakes are 4 oz each. Wild American Shrimp is on sale for $7.99/lb...

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

