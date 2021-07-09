Cancel
Parmalee Celebrate ‘For You’ Album Announcement with Two New Songs

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7MFc_0as4lTkS00

Parmalee knows how to celebrate. Today (July 9), the country band from North Carolina (Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Matt Thomas, and Scott Thomas) have announced that their highly anticipated album For You will be released on July 30, via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. To kick off this announcement, Parmalee released not one, but two singles off of their forthcoming album. Cue the confetti and starstruck fans.

“Greatest Hits (Feat. Fitz)” and “Take My Name” are the two tracks being released today.

In a touching explanation, lead singer Matt Thomas exclusively tells American Songwriter about the songs’ inspirations. “‘Greatest Hits’ is an exciting collab we did with Fitz from Fitz and the Tantrums. The song is a unique way of telling someone that they are the best thing you ever did and that they are your ‘Greatest Hits,’” Thomas said.

The song is a fun blend of music staple sounds—a foundation of country with catchy pop hooks— amplified by Fitz’s indie contribution. “Take My Name” follows in the same fashion of vibrant melodies. “‘Take My Name’ is a song about finding the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. A feeling you haven’t had before,” Thomas stated. “You don’t want to look anywhere else or waste anymore time, you are ready to make that person yours.”

Clearly drawing on experiences held close to their hearts, Parmalee performs both of these tracks with sincere emotion. “Greatest Hits (Feat. Fitz)” and “Take My Name” feel authentically real, genuinely inspired.

“Over the last year, we really focused on writing the follow-up to ‘Just The Way.’ We kept writing songs that were relationship-focused and when it came time to put a few of them out we couldn’t pick which ones so we just decided to put a full record out. This record is for the fans and is called For You for that reason,” Thomas concluded.

Listen to “Greatest Hits (Feat. Fitz)” and “Take My Name” below (in addition to the first release off of the album, “Just the Way”) and pre-save the rest of the For You album here.

Photo by Joseph Llanes

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

