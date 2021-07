There may not be a more hypnotizing siren song for an interior designer to hear. Those were the exact words the owners of this Orange Beach condo said when they approached Montgomery-based Ashley Gilbreath. “We usually don’t get that opportunity,” says the nationally acclaimed interior designer. “The owners are drawn to texture, pattern and color. But since we were working with a very small space, we had to keep in mind that too much of a good thing can be too much.” To avoid going overboard, Gilbreath stuck to a tight palette inspired by the view. “You are there for the beach and the water, so we played off those colors,” she says.