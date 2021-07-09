Theresa Altaha

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure...you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Theresa Ann Altaha or "Aunt Tre" as she was affectionately known to many; was born July 24, 1951 to the late Allen and Lizzie Pinal Altaha. She was reunited with he loved ones on July 1, 2021, in Whiteriver, AZ. Theresa was one of 12 children. She was raised in Whiteriver and graduated from Alchesay High School in 1971. She attended Southwest Indian Polytech Institute (SIP) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.