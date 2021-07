A slight bump in COVID cases continued this week for Cumberland County as the state Department of Health reported eight new cases for the county Friday. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID data tracker, Cumberland County moved into the moderate spread category after several weeks at low spread. Franklin, Adams and York counties are also listed in the moderate spread category on the map. The county now has 48 new cases of the virus since last Friday, the most cases in a week since the week ending June 18 (with 61 cases).