DENVER >> The Dodgers-Giants series at Dodger Stadium will not be a matchup of first-place teams. At least not right away. A second consecutive loss by the Giants in St. Louis gave the Dodgers a chance to claim a share of first place in the NL West for the first time since April 28 Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers certainly tried to capitalize. Will Smith gave them two leads — on a two-run home run in the eighth inning and an RBI single in the 10th.