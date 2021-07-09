Cancel
Music

Macomb 2021 Backstreet Bash

On Air Macomb
illinoisnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild a Better Block Macomb is presenting 2021 Backstreet Bash that will take place on Saturday July 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Backstreet Bash is will be located at downtown, Ewing Way and East side square alley ways. The bah will include concessions, kid activities, family friendly games, photo opportunities and cooking demos. Live music will be performed by Bill Maakestad, Dennis DeVolder and King Neptune. For more information visit Build a Better Block Macomb Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BetterBlockMacomb.

#Better Block Macomb
