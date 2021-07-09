Macomb 2021 Backstreet Bash

[This is from Ross Macdonald who has been keeping an eye on a little venue outside Ottawa that keeps booking some fairly big acts. -AC] Forty-five minutes west of Ottawa is the small village of Burnstown. Over the summer the local café, Neat Coffee Shop will play host to a series of concerts, a music festival that they call the Shed Sessions (say that five times fast). For the past year, whenever possible, Neat has been one of the few venues hosting live music in Canada.