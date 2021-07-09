Cancel
Billings County, ND

Billings County officials nix plans to build Little Missouri River bridge on family's ranchland

By Adam Willis
Jamestown Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A years-long effort to build a bridge across the Little Missouri River over the objections of a western North Dakota ranch family came to an end this week. Plans to bridge the Little Missouri River in the heart of the rustic North Dakota Badlands date back decades, but the proposal has grown heated in recent years as leadership in Billings County looked to claim the onetime homestead of a former U.S. congressman as the site of the project.

