Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center welcomes Dave Matthews Band, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5; See full 2021 concert schedule

By CBS4 Web
cbs4indy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Live music is bouncing back in to Ruoff Music Center with a lineup of pop, rock, and country music performers this summer!. The last artist to play in front of fans on the Ruoff stage was Luke Bryan on October 11, 2019. The venue then sat silent during 2020 due to the pandemic as both large gatherings were largely banned and musical artists cancelled their tours. But now, musicians and fans are eager to hit the road — something that’s reflected in this summer’s lineup at Ruoff.

