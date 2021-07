Jeez, this heatwave is driving us all insane! It’s almost as if the world is telling us to stay indoors and chill out in front of our AC units. Message: received, and we cannot think of a better way to spend the time cooling off than by watching the best movies and shows the top streaming services have to offer. Whether you’re sifting through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, the freshest titles new on streaming are the perfect places to start exploring. And don’t break yet another sweat by the enormity of all the choices because we here at Decider are happy to do the heavy lifting and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.