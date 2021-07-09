Cancel
Longview, TX

Longview shooting under investigation

ktbb.com
 9 days ago

LONGVIEW — Longview Police filed multiple charges with the DA’s office in connection to a shooting incident that happened Wednesday at a Motel 6. According to our news partner KETK, a domestic disturbance turned into a shooting, police said. Witnesses told officers that a male was assaulting a female by attempting to strangle her in one of the motel rooms. Police say a third person went to the victim’s defense and shot the male subject. The injured male remains in a local hospital. Because of the circumstances around the case, LPD will file two criminal offense charges with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office for review and presentation to the Gregg County Grand Jury. Identities have not been released.

